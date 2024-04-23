Irfan Pathan’s wife plays rapid-fire series with father-in-law; netizens ask for ‘Part 2’

Chandigarh, April 23
The video of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan’s wife Safa Mirza playing ‘Rapid-Fire Roundup’ with her father-in-law has gone viral on social media. Using the Instagram collaboration feature, a video was posted by Safa Mirza, featuring Irfan Pathan, the caption of which read: “The coolest 😎 Father-In-Law 🌍 There was so much to talk about but here’s part 1 for now! ☕️”
View this post on Instagram
The first question asked by Safa was, “Chai behtar kaun banata hai? Irfan ya mai?”
The video received a lot many positive responses, asking for ‘Part 2’ of the rapid-fire series.
On February 3 this year, Irfan Pathan revealed Safa’s face for the first time on social media on their 8th marriage anniversary with a heartfelt note.
“Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love,” Pathan wrote on X.
