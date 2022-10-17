Irked by constant barking, Kanpur youth kills sleeping dog with brick; arrested after video goes viral

IANS
Kanpur, October 17
In a shocking incident, a young man killed a stray dog on a pavement by hitting its head with a brick.
The youth said that he was irked over the constant barking by the dog.
The incident was caught on CCTV at a shop in the area. The video clip shows the youth, Jackie, walking up to the dog, and smashing its head with a brick.
A case was registered after the owner of the shop, Dharmendra, submitted the CCTV footage to the police.
The police then launched a search to trace Jackie, who was on the run, and arrested him, police officials said.
जैकी s/o रमेश निवासी थाना क्षेत्र जूही ने कल दिनांक 15-10-22 को सो रहे कुत्ते के सिर पर बेरहमी से ईंट मारकर हत्या कर दी, जिससे क्षेत्र में रोष व्याप्त है। थाना जूही पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार किया गया। इस प्रकार का अमानवीय कृत अक्षम्य है। pic.twitter.com/crhJw1C15w— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 16, 2022
