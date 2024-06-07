 Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament : The Tribune India

Video grab.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

BJP leader and actress Kangana Ranaut--who was 'slapped' by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airporton Friday--arrived at the Parliament for NDA Parliamentary party meeting in Delhi.

In a video, Kangana can be seen walking towards the new Parliament building and while at it, she got mobbed by the media present outside. It was then that the actress got irked with a reporter and was seen getting into an argument with him.

As the reporter questioned her over the slap incident, it was heard saying.” Ye kya kar rahe hai aap, as she dodged his mike.

In the video, the reporter could be heard asking, "Maam what are you doing? I was just asking you a question," and Kangana shot an annoying look trying to avoid an argued with him.

The guards present intervened and she was eventually escorted inside the Parliament building amid the chaos.

In another video, she was seen leaving from the Parliament without taking any questions from the media.

Kangana on Friday morning went to her Instagram stories, where she shared a tweet by former Indian Army Officer Gaurav Arya, who had written on X: “CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur who attacked Kangna Ranaut will be punished. She may lose her job. That is what she probably planned all along. This whole thing about supporting the farmer's protest is utter nonsense.”

“Kulwinder Kaur has just entered politics. If Beant Singh's son can win just because his father assassinated Indira Gandhi and Amritpal Singh can win because he looks like Bhindranwale, Kulwinder Kaur will receive support, too.”

Sharing the tweet, Kangana wrote: “This makes most sense to me, she strategically waited for me to cross her and in a signature Khalistani style quietly came from behind and hit my face Without saying a word.”

Kangana, who is the newly-elected BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was on her way to Delhi when the incident took place. She shared that she asked the constable as to why she hit the politician-actress.

“When I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak in to the phone cameras focused at her (can be seen in her videos) hogging sudden public attention, farmers laws have been repealed and they don't concern anyone anymore probably this was her way of joining Khalistani bandwagon which is getting major political seats in Punjab,” she wrote.

Moments later, Kangana shared an image of two guards killing a lady, depicting former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984.

“Emergency will be out soon to show how a disarmed elderly lady was killed inside her own house by people in uniform who she trusted with her security, and they used 35 bullets to kill one old aged lady, story of brave Khalistanis will be out soon,” she wrote.

On Thursday a clip started to do the rounds on X following the incident. It was at the security checkpoint where Kaur slapped Kangana.

With inputs from agencies

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

