Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 13

A recent video of Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and rapper-songwriter Badshah from Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party has gone viral.

The video on social media--which has raised eyebrows--showed Mrunal and Badshah holding hands at Shilpa’s Diwali bash.

Now, the online users are speculating about them dating each other.

Also, Mrunal took to Instagram and shared a photo with Badshah and Shilpa Shetty from the party and called them her “two favourites”.

Badshah also reposted Mrunal story on his Instagram account.

Mrunal looked lovely in an olive green outfit, while Badshah wore a black traditional kurta.

Reacting to the video of them holding hands, a user wrote, “I no way expected them as a couple together… Wow… Really wow.” Another commented, “Looks very much the case. Wishing best to both of them, both very talented individuals.”

Earlier this year, rumours were that Badshah would marry his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi.

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress.

#Bollywood #Diwali #Social Media