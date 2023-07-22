 Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

Rekha



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 22

Bollywood actor Rekha has faced various controversies, but each time managed to get out of it gracefully.

Her biography has made shocking revelations about her personal life leaving fans and the media curious.

The biography, 'Rekha: The Untold Story', reveals that she shared a live-in relationship with her secretary. The biography is written by Yaseer Usman.

Etimes shared an excerpt from the book. It says,“Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."

The biography also mentions, “Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha’s life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy - and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence,"

Rekha was married to Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Agarwal in 1990, who died by suicide seven months after when Rekha was away in London. Although his suicide note claimed that no one should be held responsible for his death, the biography mentions that the primary reason for Mukesh taking away his life was Farzana.

#Bollywood

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

2
Chandigarh

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

4
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

5
Punjab

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

6
Ludhiana

Call centre duping US citizens busted in Ludhiana, 29 nabbed

7
Nation

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik appears in person sans orders, Supreme Court shocked

8
Nation

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody

9
Himachal

At 1.06 crore, Himachal sees record tourist footfall in first 6 months

10
Nation

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Captain-rank defence officers

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site continues on third day; 83 people yet to be traced

3 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 25

Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

The accused has been identified as a 19-year-old

Manipur violance explained: What triggered and why is peace yet to return?

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

The Army in the state cannot act independently and are legal...

Anurag Thakur fires ‘ladki hoon’ salvo at Priyanka Gandhi, questions crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal

Anurag Thakur fires ‘ladki hoon’ salvo at Priyanka Gandhi, questions crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal

Slams Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for sacking minister Rajendr...

Unfortunate that Punjab Guv doesn't know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal or not: CM Mann

Unfortunate that governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

Purohit on July 17 wrote to the chief minister, saying he be...


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Chandigarh: Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

Stray canine menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sector 28, house help attacked

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Court gives CBI 5 days to submit forensic result about Jagdish Tytler's voice samples in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Delhi High Court awards Rs 2 crore to Army officer in defamation case against news portal Tehelka.com

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Jalandhar: Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

Flood-hit students moved to another school in Jalandhar

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Hoshiarpur's Chohal

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Patiala district reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

Protesters, 4 cops hurt in Nabha clash

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit