Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

Chandigarh, July 22
Bollywood actor Rekha has faced various controversies, but each time managed to get out of it gracefully.
Her biography has made shocking revelations about her personal life leaving fans and the media curious.
The biography, 'Rekha: The Untold Story', reveals that she shared a live-in relationship with her secretary. The biography is written by Yaseer Usman.
Etimes shared an excerpt from the book. It says,“Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."
The biography also mentions, “Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha’s life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy - and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence,"
Rekha was married to Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Agarwal in 1990, who died by suicide seven months after when Rekha was away in London. Although his suicide note claimed that no one should be held responsible for his death, the biography mentions that the primary reason for Mukesh taking away his life was Farzana.
