Is Tina Dabi's pregnancy reason she bid farewell to Jaisalmer and proceeded on leave; here is what we know

Chandigarh, July 19
Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi recently bid an emotional farewell to Jaisalmer and proceeded on leave.
Dabi topped the UPSC exam in 2015.
Tina thanked the people of Jaisalmer for their “love and support” during her posting as district collector.
In an Instagram post, she shared a series of photographs showing the various initiatives and projects she had led in Jaisalmer.
View this post on Instagram
Several media reports have suggested that Tina is expecting her first child with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, and has gone on maternity leave.
Dabi married Gawande last year in a simple ceremony,
A latest picture of Tina from a birthday party of her younger sister Riya Dabi has surfaced on social media, where her baby bump is visible.
In the picture, Tina is seen wearing a red dress and is with her husband.
