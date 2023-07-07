‘ISRO should learn soft landing’: Indian TV soap shows woman riding scooter to the Moon, netizens 'worried' about future of space agencies

Chandigarh, July 7
Netizens have been scratching their head in perplexity after coming across a video chunk from a daily soap where the female protagonist could be seen ascended to the Moon on a scooter to rescue her husband and daughter.
Hell bent to save her family, the performer firstly engages in a battle with a witch and then embarks on an odyssey to the Moon.
The video has been shared on Instagram by an account, A Clear Record.
View this post on Instagram
The mind boggling scene has left viewers in disbelief and majority of them is sharing rib-tickling comments.
The video clip is from the show titled ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani’, which airs on Dangal TV.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case
Stay on Gandhi’s conviction would have paved the way for his...
Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees
The Central probe agency had taken over the probe on June 6
FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident
Neha has been accused of creating enmity between RSS and tri...
Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18
Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...