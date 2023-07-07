‘ISRO should learn soft landing’: Indian TV soap shows woman riding scooter to the Moon, netizens 'worried' about future of space agencies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 7

Netizens have been scratching their head in perplexity after coming across a video chunk from a daily soap where the female protagonist could be seen ascended to the Moon on a scooter to rescue her husband and daughter.

Hell bent to save her family, the performer firstly engages in a battle with a witch and then embarks on an odyssey to the Moon.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account, A Clear Record.

The mind boggling scene has left viewers in disbelief and majority of them is sharing rib-tickling comments.

The video clip is from the show titled ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani’, which airs on Dangal TV.

