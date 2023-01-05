It was a 'bang on' New Year for Swiggy, food delivery app sold bumper 2,757 Durex condom packets that day

Chandigarh, January 5
It was not just food that people ordered on New Year’s Eve, the food delivery app delivered as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms by Swiggy Instamart.
2757 packets of @DurexIndia condoms delivered by @SwiggyInstamart so far. please order 4212 more to make it 6969, so we can all say "nice"— Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022
Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders that day and the app dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country, according to company sources.
Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 per cent per cent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent.
Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand?, restaurant sources said.
"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in a? tweet at 10.25 PM?.? Later, Swiggy delivered over 2.5 lakh pizzas? for the day, company sources said?.
It also said 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday.
Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it "6969' and it can say "nice".
About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve by 9.18 PM. With PTI inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan
The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan arou...
Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani
Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...