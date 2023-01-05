It was a 'bang on' New Year for Swiggy, food delivery app sold bumper 2,757 Durex condom packets that day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 5

It was not just food that people ordered on New Year’s Eve, the food delivery app delivered as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms by Swiggy Instamart.

2757 packets of @DurexIndia condoms delivered by @SwiggyInstamart so far. please order 4212 more to make it 6969, so we can all say "nice" — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders that day and the app dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country, according to company sources.

Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 per cent per cent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent.

Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand?, restaurant sources said.

"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in a? tweet at 10.25 PM?.? Later, Swiggy delivered over 2.5 lakh pizzas? for the day, company sources said?.

It also said 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday.

Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it "6969' and it can say "nice".

About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve by 9.18 PM. With PTI inputs

#condom #swiggy