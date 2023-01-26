Italian twin sisters Francesca and Maria Ricciardi celebrate '200th' birthday in this heartening video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 26

A man’s love for life and the wish to experience all possible delightful moments is about being human. The desire to have a long life, make the most of it, has led people to make use of science and technology in a way that promises longevity. While experiments are an everyday occurrence and there are developments that build hope every now and then, it’s real stories that inspire most.

Talking about long life and real stories, two Italian sisters have generated awe and happiness among netizens with their video in which they are celebrating their 100th birthday. And they’ve lived a full life, seen their children and grandchildren do well.

Born on January 23 in 1923, Francesca and Maria Riccardi, on Monday doubled up their ages and celebrated the day as their “200th birthday”. A video shared by Reuters on Twitter, says, “Turning 100 years old is already quite an achievement, but Italian twins Francesca and Maria Ricciardi went one step further, celebrating their '200th' birthday.”

🎂 Turning 100 years old is already quite an achievement, but Italian twins Francesca and Maria Ricciardi went one step further, celebrating their '200th' birthday pic.twitter.com/kGcng8RBPj — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2023

In the video, the twin sisters are ready to cut their birthday cake and has many people join them in the celebration. Francesca Ricciardi at one point even says, “We have 50 grandchildren.”

When the reporter asks her if she had imagined she could live so long, she responds, “I didn’t think so.”

Netizens can’t believe it’s the ‘200th’ birthday celebration of these twin sisters. A user wrote, “Happy 200th Birthday! This is rare.” Another one commented, “I’m Gonna Go Out On A Stretch but, ain’t NO WAY THEY ARE OVER 100. LOOK AT THEIR SKIN TEXTURES. THAT’S A DISTRACTION.” Yet another said, “Wonderful!”

According to the Guinness World Records,Maria Branyas Morera, born on March 4, 1907, from Spainis both the oldest woman and oldest person living. For the past 22 years, she has been living in a nursing home called Residència Santa María del Tura.