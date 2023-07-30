ITR humour takes social media by storm; netizens’ invoke ‘Shaktimaan’, ‘Jethalal’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 30

Day before the last date to file Income Tax Return without attracting penalty, Twitterati has opened flood gates of memes with some pointing out how people are in haste at the last moment while others joking about CA’s expecting a deadline extension.

Agree for CAs in July#ITRFiling #IncomeTaxReturn

Credits to the Video owner pic.twitter.com/Q117F6wqKL — CA. Ankit | BEING GOOD💫 (@CAAnkitMaheshwr) July 23, 2023

Relax boys ..

Those who received SMS from income tax department kindly seat back and chill with this video 😁

And sorry Shaktiman 😉

#IncomeTaxReturn pic.twitter.com/YerETmxGBD — ᴜ ᴍ ᴀ ɴ ɢ (@umanngjain) July 30, 2023

CAs posting - Finally done with all ITRs😁



Finance Minister - Ab time aagaya he ITR extension ka Dene ka🤐#IncomeTaxReturn #IncomeTax #incometaxindia # pic.twitter.com/Un2VIlDKRW — CA Nikhil Jain (@CANikhilJain3) July 30, 2023

As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year.

The Income Tax Department on Sunday tweeted a fresh reminder for all the assesses, asking them to file their returns at the earliest.

Those filing return after due date will have to payRs 5,000 fine (if return filed after July 31 and before December 31) andRs 10,000 if filed after December 31.

