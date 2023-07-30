ITR humour takes social media by storm; netizens’ invoke ‘Shaktimaan’, ‘Jethalal’

Chandigarh, July 30
Day before the last date to file Income Tax Return without attracting penalty, Twitterati has opened flood gates of memes with some pointing out how people are in haste at the last moment while others joking about CA’s expecting a deadline extension.
The ITR deadline extension: the unicorn of the tax world! 🦄📅🌈#tax #IncomeTaxReturn #IncomeTax #ITRFiling #ITRDueDate pic.twitter.com/PnE3OVy7bJ— Vinod K Agrawal & Associates, CA (@caindurg) July 30, 2023
Tax payers on last day of ITR Filing at CA's offices...!🤦#ITR #ITRFiling #IncomeTaxReturn #incometax_portal #HalfCA #ICAI pic.twitter.com/tw5MxH3EX7— Pawan Kewat (@pwnkewat) July 27, 2023
#incometax #ITRFiling #IncomeTaxReturn— Raghav Soni (@raghav_soni) July 29, 2023
Bank statement post UPI 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4vq0gvSBmT
Agree for CAs in July#ITRFiling #IncomeTaxReturn— CA. Ankit | BEING GOOD💫 (@CAAnkitMaheshwr) July 23, 2023
Credits to the Video owner pic.twitter.com/Q117F6wqKL
#ITRFiling last minute #IncomeTaxReturn #incometaxindia pic.twitter.com/TdTu107dBR— Rajan Kothari, CA, CPA (@raj_can) July 30, 2023
Relax boys ..— ᴜ ᴍ ᴀ ɴ ɢ (@umanngjain) July 30, 2023
Those who received SMS from income tax department kindly seat back and chill with this video 😁
And sorry Shaktiman 😉
#IncomeTaxReturn pic.twitter.com/YerETmxGBD
CAs posting - Finally done with all ITRs😁— CA Nikhil Jain (@CANikhilJain3) July 30, 2023
Finance Minister - Ab time aagaya he ITR extension ka Dene ka🤐#IncomeTaxReturn #IncomeTax #incometaxindia # pic.twitter.com/Un2VIlDKRW
As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year.
The Income Tax Department on Sunday tweeted a fresh reminder for all the assesses, asking them to file their returns at the earliest.
Those filing return after due date will have to payRs 5,000 fine (if return filed after July 31 and before December 31) andRs 10,000 if filed after December 31.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
35 killed in blast at political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded Prime Minister Sh...
Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs
21 Opposition MPs submit memorandum to Governor, seek Centre...
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched
His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...