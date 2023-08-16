Japan Ambassador shakes a leg on Jailer song ‘Kaavaalaa’ with popular Youtuber

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 16

Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ fever has gripped the entire nation and even beyond. Also, the song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from the movie has caught the fancy of all, thanks to actress Tamannaah and her highly energetic dance moves.

The song and the hook step are a rage on social media, and several fans and influencers have been sharing their versions of the dance number.

Now, the Ambassador of Japan to India has also joined the viral trend and displayed his love for superstar Rajinikanth. For the dance, Hiroshi Suzuki collaborated with popular Japanese Youtuber Mayo San. The duo have successfully recreated the dance steps of the song and aced the hook step.

Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia)🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵

My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans



Video courtesy : Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team pic.twitter.com/qNTUWrq9Ig — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) August 16, 2023

Hiroshi Suzuki shared the video on his X handle and captioned: ''Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia. My Love for Rajinikanth continues.”

The Ambassador also showing his adoration for the superstar, took up the 'Thalaivar Challenge' in which he had to flip his glasses like Rajnikanth.

Internet users were in awe of the dance and praised the Ambassador and Ms San.

A user said, ''Great performance by Suzuki san and Mayo san...You're now an expert in Bollywood dance.''

Another user wrote, '' Mr Ambassador. Looking very smart. Mr Rajnikant will too feel very happy seeing you like this.''

A user commented, ''Very impressive Mr. Ambassador.''

A fourth said, ''We appreciate your love sir, hope the jailer will soon release in Japanese and bring you the fun and celebrations to Japan.''

Yet another wrote, ''India-Japan diplomacy with Thalaivar touch!''

Besides Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

