Japan Ambassador shakes a leg on Jailer song ‘Kaavaalaa’ with popular Youtuber

Chandigarh, August 16
Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ fever has gripped the entire nation and even beyond. Also, the song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from the movie has caught the fancy of all, thanks to actress Tamannaah and her highly energetic dance moves.
The song and the hook step are a rage on social media, and several fans and influencers have been sharing their versions of the dance number.
Now, the Ambassador of Japan to India has also joined the viral trend and displayed his love for superstar Rajinikanth. For the dance, Hiroshi Suzuki collaborated with popular Japanese Youtuber Mayo San. The duo have successfully recreated the dance steps of the song and aced the hook step.
Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia)🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵— Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) August 16, 2023
My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans
Video courtesy : Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team pic.twitter.com/qNTUWrq9Ig
Hiroshi Suzuki shared the video on his X handle and captioned: ''Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia. My Love for Rajinikanth continues.”
The Ambassador also showing his adoration for the superstar, took up the 'Thalaivar Challenge' in which he had to flip his glasses like Rajnikanth.
❤️😀😀👏👏👌👌 pic.twitter.com/Ekyfur01RV— ASHISH MISHRA🇮🇳💙 (@Panditt_Ashish) August 16, 2023
Internet users were in awe of the dance and praised the Ambassador and Ms San.
A user said, ''Great performance by Suzuki san and Mayo san...You're now an expert in Bollywood dance.''
Another user wrote, '' Mr Ambassador. Looking very smart. Mr Rajnikant will too feel very happy seeing you like this.''
A user commented, ''Very impressive Mr. Ambassador.''
A fourth said, ''We appreciate your love sir, hope the jailer will soon release in Japanese and bring you the fun and celebrations to Japan.''
Yet another wrote, ''India-Japan diplomacy with Thalaivar touch!''
Besides Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation
Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...
Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water
Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...
Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu
Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...
Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told
The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...
No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP
Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...