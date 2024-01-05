Japan has built a 20 billion dollars airport literally in the ocean, but it's sinking

Chandigarh, January 5
Kansai International Airport is located on an artificial island in the Greater Osaka Area of Japan.
Japan has an airport located literally in the ocean. It cost 20 billion dollars to build, but it's sinking.. pic.twitter.com/4lpemetf2H— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 4, 2024
It is in the middle of Osaka Bay off the Honshu shore and was opened on September 4, 1994. It connects Osaka to the rest of the world and has succeeded in helping reduce the overcrowding problem at Osaka International Airport.
It was built at a cost of 20 billion dollars, but it's slowly sinking.
The weight of the island and the buildings are compressing the seabed silts they’re built on leading to the sinking of the island.
The airport flies domestic and international flights. In 2016, 25.2 million passengers used the airport.
This made it the 30th busiest airport in Asia, and third busiest in Japan.
But there’s a chance the airport will disappear completely in the next few years.
