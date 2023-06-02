Japanese ambassador shares photo of Rs 100 shirt at Mumbai market, asking ‘should I buy’; ‘come to Pune, you will get 4 in Rs 100’, replies user

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local on Thursday. He also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Suzuki--who was commuting like a typical Mumbaikar-- posted a picture of a Rs 100 shirt at a market in the city, and wrote, "What a bargain! Should I buy?"

What a bargain!! Should I buy? pic.twitter.com/qqnhn3IKcX — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

“Come to Pune, you will get 4 in 100,” replied a user on Twitter, another wrote “Great to see such humble personality. @JapaninIndia”.

Come to Pune you will get 4 in 100. https://t.co/l2ysAwcw9C — सम्राट™ (@Samraatraao) June 1, 2023

He travelled in a local train in Mumbai and also posed for a photograph while standing at the gate of the train.

"I'm in Mumbai," Suzuki tweeted.

