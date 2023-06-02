Japanese ambassador shares photo of Rs 100 shirt at Mumbai market, asking ‘should I buy’; ‘come to Pune, you will get 4 in Rs 100’, replies user

Chandigarh, June 2
Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local on Thursday. He also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Suzuki--who was commuting like a typical Mumbaikar-- posted a picture of a Rs 100 shirt at a market in the city, and wrote, "What a bargain! Should I buy?"
What a bargain!! Should I buy? pic.twitter.com/qqnhn3IKcX— Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023
“Come to Pune, you will get 4 in 100,” replied a user on Twitter, another wrote “Great to see such humble personality. @JapaninIndia”.
Hey Hiroji,— सम्राट™ (@Samraatraao) June 1, 2023
Come to Pune you will get 4 in 100. https://t.co/l2ysAwcw9C
He travelled in a local train in Mumbai and also posed for a photograph while standing at the gate of the train.
"I'm in Mumbai," Suzuki tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse
Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...
Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred
The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...
Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer's anticipatory bail plea
Petitioner claims to have been falsely implicated in the cas...
Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh
High court in January had ordered release of all those convi...
Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case
Earlier, the FIR registered by police in connection with the...