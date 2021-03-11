Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’

Chandigarh, May 26
It was his dream to look like an animal. The Japanese man went all the way to transform himself into a “collie”, a breed of dog, which was made possible by a professional agency called Zeppet.
Twitter user @toco_eevee has posted pictures of himself on Twitter that have left the internet shocked.
【制作事例 追加】— 特殊造型ゼペット (@zeppetJP) April 11, 2022
犬 造型スーツ
個人の方からのご依頼で、犬の造型スーツを制作しました。
コリー犬をモデルにしており、本物の犬と同様に四足歩行のリアルな犬の姿を再現しております🐕
詳細はこちら：https://t.co/0gPoaSb6yn#犬 #Dog #着ぐるみ#特殊造型 #特殊造形 pic.twitter.com/p9072G2846
According to local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, Zeppet provides a large number of sculptures for movies, commercials, amusement facilities and also produces costumes that have been seen on TV and costumes of famous mascot characters in Japan.
The entire costume is estimated to have cost him over Rs 12 lakh (2 million Yen) and took 40 days for the makeover.
Toko has even spoken to news.mynavi and when asked about why he chose a collie, he said, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres
Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Reunited with brother 4 months ago at Kartarpur Sahib