Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 26

It was his dream to look like an animal. The Japanese man went all the way to transform himself into a “collie”, a breed of dog, which was made possible by a professional agency called Zeppet.

Twitter user @toco_eevee has posted pictures of himself on Twitter that have left the internet shocked.

According to local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, Zeppet provides a large number of sculptures for movies, commercials, amusement facilities and also produces costumes that have been seen on TV and costumes of famous mascot characters in Japan.

The entire costume is estimated to have cost him over Rs 12 lakh (2 million Yen) and took 40 days for the makeover.

Toko has even spoken to news.mynavi and when asked about why he chose a collie, he said, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog.”