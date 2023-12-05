Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog' fails agility test a year after makeover

Chandigarh, December 5
This Japanese man always wanted to live the life of a dog, so Toco went all the way to transform himself into a “collie”, a breed of dog, which was made possible by a professional agency called Zeppet.
The entire costume and transformation cost him over Rs 12 lakh (2 million yen) and 40 days for the dog’s makeover. The news dates back to May 2022.
Recently, in the series of pictures shared on Instagram, Toco shared pictures of him in the collie costume and miserably failing the test dropping on the ground along with a pole and bumping on the hurdle pole. He wrote in the caption of the post, “When you become a dog, you want to try agility, don’t you?”
View this post on Instagram
One of the users said, “Wow you are brave! That must have been so difficult! Honestly, your little crash land photos are so adorable!”
Another wrote: “I think he might be a Therian-a strange one, but a Therian none the less.” “Therians need to step their game up; he’s committed to that identity,” was another comment. Therian in the Urban Dictionary defines as “someone who identifies as a non-human earthen animal either spiritually or psychologically.”
Another Insta user commented, “He tried his best, that’s what matters.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet
He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...
Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar
Paramjit Singh alias Dhadi was allegedly involved in terror ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea
Last week, Rajoana had threatened to proceed on hunger strik...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...