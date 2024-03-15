Jaya Bachchan on how she silently supported Amitabh Bachchan during his ‘tough phase’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

In a candid revelation, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan shed light on the challenging phase her husband, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, went through in the 1990s.

Speaking on the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, hosted by herself, daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya discussed about her silent support to Amitabh during times of adversity.

Recalling the period when he faced financial setbacks, she said, “We went through different kinds of failures in different phases of my life. When a man is going through a tough phase, it’s nice to just be there and be quiet for them. It’s nice to be silently standing there and saying listen, I am here for you.”

Amitabh has been hospitalised in Mumbai. According to reports from News 18, he was “treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart”.

The insider added, “An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart.”

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood