Jaya Bachchan on how she silently supported Amitabh Bachchan during his ‘tough phase’

Chandigarh, March 15
In a candid revelation, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan shed light on the challenging phase her husband, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, went through in the 1990s.
Speaking on the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, hosted by herself, daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya discussed about her silent support to Amitabh during times of adversity.
Recalling the period when he faced financial setbacks, she said, “We went through different kinds of failures in different phases of my life. When a man is going through a tough phase, it’s nice to just be there and be quiet for them. It’s nice to be silently standing there and saying listen, I am here for you.”
Amitabh has been hospitalised in Mumbai. According to reports from News 18, he was “treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart”.
The insider added, “An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house; being brought to Delhi for questioning
ED conducts searches at her residence in connection with a m...
Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA
His strong comments at a media briefing came when asked abou...
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...