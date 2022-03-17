Joe Biden refers Kamala Harris as ‘first lady’ in his address at White House, realises faux pas after being pointed out

Chandigarh, March 17
US President Joe Biden made a gaffe in hisaddress at the White House on March 15. He was speaking at an event to celebrate Women’s history month, where he referred US vice President Kamala Harris as the ‘first lady’.
Biden, actually, was talking about changes in sitting arrangement on the stage as Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s husband, had contacted Covid. However, he just ended up saying, “There’s been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting Covid-19.”
People pointed out Biden’s honest mistake and told him that his statement means he was the one who had tested positive for Covid. “That's right,” he said, while the entire room burst into laughter.
“She's fine. Second lady the first gentleman, how about that?” Joe Biden said with a smile.
BIDEN: “The First Lady's husband has tested positive for COVID”— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2022
That would be him.
You can’t make this up.
pic.twitter.com/Yzb3sA9ueb
Doug Emhoff tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week .“Earlier today, Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Emhoff is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. I have tested negative and will continue to test. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already,” Kamala Harris wrote in a post.
Earlier today, the @SecondGentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Doug is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. I have tested negative and will continue to test.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 16, 2022
Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline
New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...
CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch
This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress
No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA
Puts out a tweet to this effect