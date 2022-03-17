Joe Biden refers Kamala Harris as ‘first lady’ in his address at White House, realises faux pas after being pointed out

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 17

US President Joe Biden made a gaffe in hisaddress at the White House on March 15. He was speaking at an event to celebrate Women’s history month, where he referred US vice President Kamala Harris as the ‘first lady’.

Biden, actually, was talking about changes in sitting arrangement on the stage as Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s husband, had contacted Covid. However, he just ended up saying, “There’s been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting Covid-19.”

People pointed out Biden’s honest mistake and told him that his statement means he was the one who had tested positive for Covid. “That's right,” he said, while the entire room burst into laughter.

“She's fine. Second lady the first gentleman, how about that?” Joe Biden said with a smile.

BIDEN: “The First Lady's husband has tested positive for COVID”



That would be him.



You can’t make this up.



pic.twitter.com/Yzb3sA9ueb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2022

Doug Emhoff tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week .“Earlier today, Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Emhoff is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. I have tested negative and will continue to test. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already,” Kamala Harris wrote in a post.