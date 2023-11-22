Jonty Rhodes enjoys classic Indian breakfast at a roadside restaurant

Chandigarh, November 22
Former South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes shared his appreciation for the local knowledge of a Bengaluru taxi driver in a charming exchange that demonstrates his passion for India and its culture.
Before he braved the notorious traffic jams in the capital, the driver suggested Rhodes to indulge in a little food exploration. Following the recommendation, Rhodes ended up relishing the tastes of a classic Indian breakfast at a roadside restaurant.
When taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested to stop at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite, because according to him: "traffic will be standing!" Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia pic.twitter.com/tH3KjykLUI— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 21, 2023
Rhodes, who is well-known for his spectacular fielding abilities and important contributions to South African cricket, shared his experience on X. He shared a picture of his dinner _a Mangalore bun, a Mysore masala dosa and a cozy cup of masala chai_ on social media. His continued passion for the nation is evident from the hashtag #loveIndia he included with the tweet.
"The cab driver at the airport in Bengaluru recommended stopping at his favorite eatery for a quick snack on the roadside since, in his words, "traffic will be standing!" Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia.
