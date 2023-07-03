July Supermoon to be 14,000 miles closer to Earth; know what astronomers predict

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 3

Today is the first supermoon of 2023 year.

The sky gazers can enjoy the brightest lunar display at 5:08 pm in Delhi, when it would be at its peak.

According to The Old Farmer's Alamanac: “The first full moon of summer will be more luminous and 224,895.4 miles (361,934 kilometers) from Earth."

July's full moon is also known as the Buck Moon. This lunar event got its name after the new antlers that emerge from a buck's forehead around this time of the year, according to the website Time and Date.

The name symbolises the importance of new antlers emergning on deer buck's forehead around this time.

As per the Hindu Panchang, Guru Purnima is also celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha.

Below are a few tweets by astronomers about the July 3 Supermoon:

