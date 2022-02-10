‘Just love him’: Twitter reacts after seeing Rishabh Pant’s relaxed look

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

A photo of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is doing rounds on social media. After the dismissal, Rishabh was spotted chilling around the boundary region with Deepak Chahar and other support staff.

The photo was quickly circulated with a picnic of memes. Pant’s photo also brought back memory of a Yuzvendra Chahal’s photo that created similar stir back in 2019 when the leg spinner personified sense of relaxation during World Cup.

my family at railway station 4 hours before our train 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/3FNOgzEEdR — Diksha 🏳️‍🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 9, 2022

Who does it better rishabh pant or yuzi chahal?#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/XiBXeQzew3 — Rishabh pant fans (@rishabpantclub) February 9, 2022

Those 4 members of twitter gc doing panchayati whole day : pic.twitter.com/zVcIM9dsN6 — Yum (@upsehooon) February 9, 2022

Relatives after lunch at family function.. https://t.co/eQ3zyS5PwE — Kru 🌟 (@Achari_Nimboo) February 9, 2022

Rishabh Pant is currently a part of Indian squad playing series against West Indies.