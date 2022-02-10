‘Just love him’: Twitter reacts after seeing Rishabh Pant’s relaxed look

Chandigarh, February 10
A photo of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is doing rounds on social media. After the dismissal, Rishabh was spotted chilling around the boundary region with Deepak Chahar and other support staff.
The photo was quickly circulated with a picnic of memes. Pant’s photo also brought back memory of a Yuzvendra Chahal’s photo that created similar stir back in 2019 when the leg spinner personified sense of relaxation during World Cup.
my family at railway station 4 hours before our train 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/3FNOgzEEdR— Diksha 🏳️🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 9, 2022
Who does it better rishabh pant or yuzi chahal?#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/XiBXeQzew3— Rishabh pant fans (@rishabpantclub) February 9, 2022
Those 4 members of twitter gc doing panchayati whole day : pic.twitter.com/zVcIM9dsN6— Yum (@upsehooon) February 9, 2022
Relatives after lunch at family function.. https://t.co/eQ3zyS5PwE— Kru 🌟 (@Achari_Nimboo) February 9, 2022
Rishabh Pant is currently a part of Indian squad playing series against West Indies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...