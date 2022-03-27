'Just pure bliss': Commuters sing and celebrate their post Covid reunion in Mumbai local

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 27

In a viral video, Mumbai local commuters can be seen having a light hearted moment in a Mumbai local train, as they sing and dance to famous song “Do ghoont mujhe bhe pila de sharabi fir dekh hota hai kya.”

The old video has been doing rounds on internet for quite some time now, where people seem to be enjoying their first ride in Mumbai local after Covid restrictions were done away with.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account Mumbai Railway Users. “This is #Mumbai. Everyone pitches in, enjoy the moments. The camaraderie is back with the regular Mumbai local train commuters, post COVID,” the caption reads.

This is #Mumbai. Everyone pitches in, enjoy the moments.

The camaraderie is back with the regular Mumbai local train commuters, post COVID. pic.twitter.com/j3VvX2Mzbq — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) March 25, 2022

The Mumbai local is believed to be the lifeline of Mumbaikars and daily commuters were missing their travel when Covid restrictions called off operations of trains nationwide.

The video is being shared across social media and netizens are calling it a real stress buster.