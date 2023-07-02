‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Chanidgarh, July 2
An adorable video of an elderly couple, recreating the famed 70s song ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ at similar locations where it was actually filmed, has drowned music lovers in nostalgia.
Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, the song was videoed in the backdrop Mumbai rain.
Now refashioning the song, the couple in the now-viral video could be seen going to the similar locations and filming them with the song playing in the background, making it look like a replica of the original version.
The due could be seen donning the same attire as that of Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chastterjee– the man in suit while the woman in saree.
The wholesome video has been shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra. "This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be…!:," the caption of the post reads.
This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2023
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 6.9 lakh views. Netizens are in awe of the captivating video.
They’re in such a great shape both mentally and physically so they’re able to enjoy this day! What a blessed couple! ❤️👍🙏🏽— USS Uppuluri (@ussonline) July 2, 2023
Wow ! Amazing 😍😍😍 Life is beautiful ❤️ Mumbai Meri Jaan ❤️— Dr. Pavan Sonar 🇮🇳 (@DrPavanSonar) July 2, 2023
Beautiful 😍— AMIT SINGH RAJPUT (@amitsingh_50000) July 2, 2023
Wow! A pleasure to watch!!— Rakesh Dubey (@rakeshdubey) July 2, 2023
💕❤️😍— Kanchan Ugursandi 🇮🇳 (@BikerGirlkancha) July 2, 2023
Lovely, really lovely, We are impressed!!— Frankly Speaking (@Frankly46474896) July 2, 2023
So Good !
Congratulations!!
