Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

Chandigarh, October 12
Justin Trudeau is being trolled for raising India and Canada's ‘not-so-good’ ties with global leaders.
The Canadian Prime Minister on Sunday discussed India with the king of Jordan amid growing differences over the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
His office, in a statement, said: "The Canadian Prime Minister spoke with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan on Sunday and provided "an update on the situation between Canada and India, underscoring the importance of respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations".
This came hours after Justin Trudeau spoke to UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed about India and the "rule of law".
"On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law," Justin Trudeau posted on X.
Then, the social media trolled and bombarded him with hilarious memes over “complaining” about India.
Justin Trudeau's Diary:— Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) October 11, 2023
On my recent trip to India, I got stranded there for two extra days. I was scared that Indian Govt might be considering me a Khalistani Agent. So, I secretly ordered food from Zomato instead of eating what Modi ji arranged for me.
Later I got a call… pic.twitter.com/PLcGcq2Ocl
is this true @JustinTrudeau ? pic.twitter.com/IEmjmvW1tI— Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 10, 2023
Congratulations @JustinTrudeau— Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) October 10, 2023
You have become a joke worldwide. pic.twitter.com/J91xILlyb7
Pouch baby @JustinTrudeau being trolled after Xting about his conversations on #IsraelPalestineConflict and mentioning #India totally out of context. Pouch baby stop sniffing, pic.twitter.com/M9kuyTxdqV— 🇮🇳💪 Proud Bharatiya Hindu - Shakti 🚩 (@forkin_sanity) October 11, 2023
This guy @JustinTrudeau is now a joke...he is a meme...he is an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/zh9N52Q43y— sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) October 10, 2023
