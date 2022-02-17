'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar felicitated by West Bengal Police

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 17

Bhuban Badyakar, a humble peanut seller, created a song to sell peanuts in and around Kuraljuri village, Laksminarayanpur Panchayat in West Bengal, where he lives. On his cycle he went from village to village to sell peanuts and sang ‘Kacha Badam’ to attract customers.

The song has spread like wildfire on the Internet and many attained huge following and views on their videos grooving to the remixes of the song. Thanks to social media that Bhuban got a shout-out from the many social media influencers who recreated his song. Apart from being recognised, this original artiste has now been felicitated by the West Bengal police for his talent.

Pictures of Bhuban with West Bengal police have gone viral on Twitter:

Here's a video of him singing Kacha Badam:

According to a report byIndia Today,Bhuban was felicitated by the West Bengal Police at their headquarters.

An overwhelmed Bhuban still finds it hard to believe that his song has become a worldwide sensation. In an interview with India Today, he said, "I feel privileged. Never thought that I'd reach here. God's grace. Never dreamt of this. I just made the song, never thought it'd be such highlighted.”

Talking about his future plans, Badyakar said, "I haven't been approached by anyone from Bollywood. I don't know Hindi but yes, I am shooting (something) with Saurav Ganguly, which will come out on the 19th of February."

There are reports that Bhuban Badyakar has collaborated withAmit Dhull, Nisha Bhatt for viral Haryanvi remix version of Kacha Badam.

His song that was uploaded on YouTube about two months ago became popular when musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix version. Although Bhuban’s song became a sensation, he didn’t receive anything much until this recognition from the West Bengal Police.