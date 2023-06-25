 Kachori wali Amma: A woman’s tale of beating odds with courage and perseverance : The Tribune India

Kachori wali Amma: A woman’s tale of beating odds with courage and perseverance

Her husband Vinod Verma, the sole earning member of the family, died of heart attack five years ago, leaving her distraught and with no means to raise her four children

Kachori wali Amma: A woman’s tale of beating odds with courage and perseverance

Anju Verma, 60, runs a small Kachori shop in the night to earn a living, in Shahjahanpur, June 25, 2023. PTI



PTI

Shahjahanpur (UP), June 25

With steely courage and determination to provide for her family, Anju Verma sets up her humble shop every night to dole out mouth-watering ‘kachoris’, thus earning the moniker “Kachori wali Amma”.

Her husband Vinod Verma, the sole earning member of the family, died of heart attack five years ago, leaving her distraught and with no means to raise her four children.

Not one to accept failure, Anju (60) decided to march on and continued with her husband’s ‘kachori’ (snack) business.

At 10 every night, she sets up her shop on the empty platforms in front of closed shops and serves hot ‘kachoris’ with potato stuffing, soyabean along with garlic sauce—all for Rs 30 per plate.

People queue up, especially during winters and monsoon, to savour the kachoris and also get them packed for home.

The elderly woman manages to earn around Rs 2,000 every day.

Asked why she chose to set up her outlet at night, Anju, who lives in front of Sunehri Masjid near Kotwali of Shahjahanpur, says the main reason was the unavailability of a proper shop or the means to rent one.

The woman says she has three daughters and a son. She says she managed to get one of her daughters married with the earnings of her kachori business. Her youngest child is 20-years-old and he is a college student.

Talking about her daily routine, she says, “I close my shop after 3 am and sleep by five in the morning. I get up in the afternoon to buy vegetables, prepare the dough and the filling before opening the shop at 10 in the night.” Abhinav Gupta, who runs a social organisation in the city, says, “I am a big fan of Kachori wali Amma. She prepares the food hygienically and I often visit her shop with my friends to enjoy fresh kachoris.” Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI that he has given special instructions to provide security to the shop.

“A woman setting up a shop at night is a big deal. Police officials have been instructed to ensure her safety as well that of her shop,” he said.

BJP’s district general secretary Anil Gupta, who is also a regular customer of the shop, says whenever he passes by the area, he waits for Amma’s Kachori shop to open to relish the kachoris.

Anurag Aggarwal, a school principal, says if he feels like eating out, he only visits Kachori wali Amma. “The kachoris served by her are of superior taste and are reasonably priced. Even the poor can have a hearty meal at her shop,” he adds.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

2
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

3
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

4
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

5
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

6
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

7
Nation

Will soon embark on Passport Seva 2.0, including new and upgraded e-passports: Jaishankar

8
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

9
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

10
Himachal

Mudslide hits rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla track in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu’s Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area

PM Modi visits historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt’s Cairo

PM Modi visits historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt’s Cairo

The mosque has been renovated with the help of India’s Dawoo...

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

The incident took place near exit gate number 1 when victim ...

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

The woman had come to pay obeisance near Kharak Mangoli


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff