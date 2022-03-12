Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Chandigarh, March 12
US Vice President Kamala Harris is being constantly denounced on social media, as she burst into laughter when one of the media people asked her about settling Ukrainian refugees in America. Many users on social media referred her statement as ‘insensitive’ and ‘Shameful’.
Kamala was addressing a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, where she proffered US support for NATO’s allies.
“Is the United States willing to make a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees? And for President Duda, I wanted to know if you think and if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees,” a journalist is heard asking Harris.
Before responding, both leaders looked at each other and chuckled. “Okay. A friend in need is a friend indeed,” Harris said from the podium while laughing aloud.
.@VP Harris awkwardly starts laughing when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis pic.twitter.com/SIHhiLbK6X— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2022
After the awkward laugh, both the leaders kept on answering questions but social media users seemed quite upset with the inconsiderate gesture.
Nothing about any of this is funny. https://t.co/2AFDgQFTLo— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 10, 2022
Kamala Harris' lack of preparation for high-level discussions is alarming. https://t.co/BXx3yQOixQ— Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) March 10, 2022
Because our politicians have no idea what they are doing in Europe right now.— Celine Boumitry (@CBoumitry) March 11, 2022
She looked to him so she could avoid answering a question that she can’t answer. As always. https://t.co/F6VWxOG8bc
Please stop laughing during inappropriate moments @KamalaHarris @vp . It makes you and our country look foolish. https://t.co/hSotHRHyYU— Kat (@Kats_Musings) March 10, 2022
Ukrainians are dying because of failed @POTUS leadership, and @VP is laughing. Shameful! #uspoli #StandWithUkraine #RussianWarCrimes https://t.co/0lsWToWQEY— Sami Parvez (@BalochSami) March 10, 2022
WTH is @KamalaHarris laughing at? The reporter is asking about helping Ukrainian refugees and Harris burst out cackling. Good grief! https://t.co/6WdjfaxQt2— Karlene Nation (@OneNationK) March 10, 2022
Lives are at stake and US VP always finds the most inopportune time to laugh. 😒 https://t.co/xHxeFnjerX— Everything Matters (@it_matters_2_me) March 11, 2022
