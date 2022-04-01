Kangana mocks Karan Johar as her show 'Lock Upp' achieves 200 million views feat, says 'tere rone ke din aa gaye papa jo'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been embattled with Karan Johar for quite some time now. She usually criticise Karan for being a flag-bearer of nepotism and undermining real talent in industry. Kangana schooled Karan when she appeared on his show ‘Coffee With Karan’ and has been a vocal critic of latter since then.

This time, Kangana took a dig at Karan as her show Lock upp hits 200 million views. In her Instagram story, she refers Karan as ‘papajo’ and says that filmmaker is going to cry after witnessing success of her show.

"As lock up hits 200M views .... Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din aa gaye papa jo,” Kangana shared a note on Instagram stories.

Lock Upp became the highest watched reality show in OTT space a few days ago, with 100 million views in just 19 days. While hailing the success of the show, Kangana had said, "I'm overwhelmed with the love and affection that Lock Upp is receiving from the viewers. This proves that the concept of the show is unique and highly entertaining. The views on the show are proof that Ekta Kapoor's vision has once again hit bullseye, and that along with the huge reach that MX Player has reveals that together, they know the audience pulse better than anyone else on OTT. Lock Upp is only going to get bigger and more fearless from this point on!"

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp has been streaming on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji since its first episode on February 27, 2022.

