Kangana Ranaut hours after sharing her thoughts on ‘obsessive work culture’, posts photos from her happy place; any guesses?

Chandigarh, June 11

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut—hours after stressing the need to "normalise obsessive work culture", posted photos on her Instagram Stories from Isha foundation with a caption “my happy place”.

She posted two photos with a background of Lord Shiva and chants of ‘Om Namo Shivay’ .

Kangana had earlier claimed that her journey with Isha started in 2018, "the time when she was at a dead end in life”.

Earlier on Tuesday, she said Indians can't afford to be lazy as the country is yet to become a developed nation.

Ranaut shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story, in which she posted a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the staffers of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after he began his third term on Monday.

"My every moment is for the country," Modi said, asserting that he had promised to work round the clock to achieve the goal of India becoming a developed country by 2047.

In her post, Ranaut wrote that the concept of weekends was nothing but "Western brainwashing".

"We need to normalise obsessive work culture and stop with waiting for the weekends and complaining about Monday memes. That's all western brainwashing; we are not a developed nation yet, and we can't afford to be bored and lazy at all," she captioned her post.

Ranaut was elected MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, her home state.

