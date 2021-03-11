Kangana Ranaut makes faux pas, schools Qatar Airlines CEO over a spoof video, deletes post after being ridiculed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her brash and bold attitude when it comes to addressing issues which are even unlinked to the entertainment industry. She is known to proactively employ her entitlement to present her views on all state affairs. But this time, the actress seems to have made some real gaffe when she tried to school Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, while taking cognisance of a hoax video.

The incident actually took place in the mise en scene of sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who is accused of defaming Prophet Muhammad during one of her debates. The issue became widely acclaimed and it wasn’t until Indian envoys were summoned by certain middle-east nations that Sharma was made to relinquish her position as the spokesperson of BJP.

After the event, unambiguous call was given out by some right wing groups to reinstate Sharma as well as boycott services of middle-east nations. In the course a Twitter user Vashudev uploaded a videos asking Indians to boycott Qatar Airways. Simultaneously, a yet another doctored video of Qatar Airways CEO started doing the rounds, which was manoeuvred as if the person is bullying and taking jibe at twitter user Vashudev, for booing the airline.

Though the video was a spoof, Kangana mistook it as real and started schooling Qatar Airways CEO for disrespecting Vashudev.

Kangana, however, later took down her posts realising that the video was manipulated and the airline CEO never made any comments against anyone.

The slip-up Kangana made is now serving as fodder for meme world. Netizens are sharing rib tickling memes at this blunder of the actress.

