Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

Chandigarh, May 26
Actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest tweet on a girl in shorts at Baijnath Temple has garnered mixed response from the netizens.
Kangana tweeted pictures of a girl showing her in shorts at Baijnath Temple and wrote, "These are western clothes, invented...by white people."
These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change…. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy… https://t.co/EtPssi3ZZj— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 26, 2023
"These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy...I don't think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools," Kangana wrote.
Kangana reaction to the girl’s photos did not go down well with many who flooded her with replies of the actress’s photos in shorts and western clothes.
Below are the reactions:
🫡🫡🫡🫡 https://t.co/MyC6BLDOYk pic.twitter.com/Y8YQJ4GH18— Chikoo (@tweeterrant) May 26, 2023
Never thought I would actually agree with her, you can’t wear formals and go for a swim, or wear a bikini to your work.— Facelezgod 🤚 (@facelezgod) May 26, 2023
That’s why we got clothing for every occasion, please respect others and dress smart. https://t.co/Yp4CtvYLDb
Western clothes 😅 https://t.co/w8K3sUwijd pic.twitter.com/6POyv5uLAo— Tarik Bin Ziyad (@TariqBinZiyad22) May 26, 2023
What's the use of you wearing full clothes at temples?? God will not judge u based on what you wear, otherwise he would have brought u in the world with clothes on your body... All he cares about is what is in ur heart n ur intentions...And we all know how black your heart is.. https://t.co/yZyIXqH1Gr— TrueEmotion (@TrueEmotion_) May 26, 2023
Aise tweet karte hue hassi nahi aati😂🤣 https://t.co/aMGxsEo9Zo— Humaira Mirza (@HumairaMirza7) May 26, 2023
