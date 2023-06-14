Kapil Sharma co-star Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide by drinking poison during Facebook Live, alleges 'live-in partner...'

Chandigarh, June 14
Tirthanand Rao, the actor and comedian who worked with Kapil Sharma in 'Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe', attempted suicide by drinking poison during a live session on Facebook.
In a live video on his official Facebook page, Rao alleged that he was in a “live-in" relation with a woman and she is responsible for this.
He alleged that the woman was “emotionally blackmailing" him and “extorted" money from him.
He said he was in debt of about Rs 4 lakh because of her, adding that he had known her since October last year.
"She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Later, she called me saying she wanted to meet me," Tirthanand is heard saying in the video.
The actor is then seen taking out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it in a glass.
Seeing Rao’s video, his friends immediately reached his house where he was found in an unconscious state. They called the police and took him to hospital.
