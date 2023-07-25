Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 24



Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy criticised actress Kareena Kapoor for ignoring her fans during a flight from London. The video has gone viral.

Murthy—while speaking during an event at IIT-Kanpur--voiced his surprise at Kareena’s behaviour towards her fans. Murthy said: "The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn't even bother to react."

"I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting," said Narayana Murthy.

However, his wife, Sudha Murthy, spoke in Kareena's favour. Sudha interrupted him saying, "She has a million admirers. She must have been tired."

"Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million," said Sudha Murty.

Murthy said, "That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all."

