Kareena Kapoor shares 'gorgeous pool-side' picture of Saif Ali Khan that hubby chose for her to post on birthday

Chandigarh, August 16
Saif Ali Khan turned 53 on Wednesday.
On this occasion, celebs and fans congratulated the actor on social media. And Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo with hubby Saif near a pool and wished him a special birthday.
In the photo, Kareena is wearing a pink bikini and Saif is seen taking a sunbath next to her. The picture appears to be from their recent European holiday. Kareena also wrote a long post for Saif.
"He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...Even though he's in front of me smiling away...And why not? It's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover...There truly is no one like you...Kind, generous, crazy. OK I can go on writing all day but gotta go eat cake."
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. They have co-starred in films like 'Tashan', 'Omkara', 'Kurbaan' and 'Agent Vinod', to name a few.
Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh and they have two children, Sara and Ibrahim. After 13 years of marriage, in 2004, the two divorced. Amrita is now a single mother. Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012.
