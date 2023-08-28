 Karnataka: Rape accused jumps 40-feet wall to escape from jail, video goes viral : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • Karnataka: Rape accused jumps 40-feet wall to escape from jail, video goes viral

Karnataka: Rape accused jumps 40-feet wall to escape from jail, video goes viral

Police have nabbed the accused and sent him back to the prison

Karnataka: Rape accused jumps 40-feet wall to escape from jail, video goes viral

Video Grab of the incident.



IANS

Bengaluru, August 28

The video of a rape accused making an escape after jumping the 40 feet tall prison wall has gone viral on social media in Karnataka. However, the police has nabbed the accused and sent him back to the prison.

23-year-old Vasantha, an auto driver was jailed in connection with a rape case in Davanagere Sub-jail. Vasantha, a resident of Karuru in the outskirts of Davanagere city was arrested by Davanagere Women's police station on Saturday and sent to jail.

Vasantha after landing in jail had jumped the wall from 40 feet and made an escape. The footage showed even as his leg was hurt after the jump, he managed to limp towards the road and caught an auto to escape. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Basavanagara Police had lodged a fresh case in this regard and launched a hunt for the accused. The accused was found in Duggavathi village in Harihara taluk, police said on Monday.

Following the incident, the security was tightened at the sub jail and measures have been initiated to ensure no such incident is repeated.

The prison authorities are also conducting an inquiry into the incident.

#Karnataka #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Musings

The train going home

2
Nation

UK: Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis in 1969 medical trial

3
Nation

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

4
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

5
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

6
Diaspora

High Court puts Punjab MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke on notice on elderly Canadian NRI's plea

7
Haryana

Miscreants paste evacuation posters in Gurugram slum area

8
World

Japan to shoot for moon on Monday

9
Haryana

Pressure mounts, Haryana minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

10
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

Shobha yatra LIVE: Nuh weras a deserted look; heavy security deployed

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

Authorities have denied permission for the yatra on Monday i...

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover comes across big crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

‘Race against time as focus is to make the rover cover as mu...

ISRO’s solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on September 2, says space agency

ISRO’s solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on September 2, says space agency

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for obse...

Flights to and from UK impacted by air traffic 'technical issue'

Flights to and from UK impacted by air traffic 'technical issue'

Several passengers took to social media to say they were stu...

2nd Supplementary challan filed in Kotkapura police firing case

Second supplementary challan filed in Kotkapura police firing case

The SIT presents a 56-page challan along with 2,446 pages of...


Cities

View All

Several MC departments yet to meet recovery targets

Several MC departments yet to meet recovery targets

Garbage lifting stalled in city as compactor vehicles lying defunct

Birthday party row: Family members of suspects booked with gangster seek justice, impartial probe

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO reviews preparations for Rakhar Punya mela in Baba Bakala

Potholed Vallah road gives bumpy ride to commuters

1,807 medallists to get ~6 cr cash prizes

1,807 Punjab medallists to get Rs 6 cr cash prizes

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Lawrence Bishnoi getting special treatment

Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

The Tribune impact: To free Chandigarh parks of encroachments, teams formed; survey from today

Chandigarh: Amid feasibility concerns, 2nd green corridor work allotted

Chandigarh: F&CC meeting today; dog vans, laying paver blocks on agenda

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

Delhi BJP, AAP in war of words over G20 makeover funding

High Court takes cognisance of minor’s sexual assault by suspended Delhi Government officer

Abohar farmers to gherao Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi tomorrow

Ahead of G20 meet, Metro stations defaced with anti-India graffiti

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Pathankot land scam: Officials behind transfer of land in 2011 under lens

Kapurthala native Gurshinder Singh Ghotra dies in Canada accident

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

High Court puts Punjab MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke on notice on elderly Canadian NRI's plea

Ward Watch Ward No 25: Ludhiana Civic body fails to check sewage woes at Ganpati Vihar, other areas

890-gm heroin seized in Ludhiana, 4 held

Ludhiana resident loses Rs 1.87 lakh after fraudsters sent him link to pay Rs 2

Police nab scrap dealer for storing bio-medical waste

Police nab scrap dealer for storing bio-medical waste

Punjab farmers oppose new hunting rules

Bribery allegations against Rajpura tehsildar: SDM finds video misleading

Student’s body recovered from Bhakra canal