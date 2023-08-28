Karnataka: Rape accused jumps 40-feet wall to escape from jail, video goes viral

IANS
Bengaluru, August 28
The video of a rape accused making an escape after jumping the 40 feet tall prison wall has gone viral on social media in Karnataka. However, the police has nabbed the accused and sent him back to the prison.
23-year-old Vasantha, an auto driver was jailed in connection with a rape case in Davanagere Sub-jail. Vasantha, a resident of Karuru in the outskirts of Davanagere city was arrested by Davanagere Women's police station on Saturday and sent to jail.
Vasantha after landing in jail had jumped the wall from 40 feet and made an escape. The footage showed even as his leg was hurt after the jump, he managed to limp towards the road and caught an auto to escape. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.
Basavanagara Police had lodged a fresh case in this regard and launched a hunt for the accused. The accused was found in Duggavathi village in Harihara taluk, police said on Monday.
Following the incident, the security was tightened at the sub jail and measures have been initiated to ensure no such incident is repeated.
The prison authorities are also conducting an inquiry into the incident.
