Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 29

A few “objectionable” photographs of a teacher with one of her students have gone viral on social media drawing criticism from users.

The "photoshoot" is said to have taken place during a study tour and the teacher is from government high school at Murugamalla, repots Deccan Herald.

The photos showed the teacher "hugging and kissing" theCclass 10 student. He also lifted her in one of the photos.

The photos were posted by Amit Singh Rajawat on X.

"Where are we heading as a society ? Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student's parents filed complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO). The parents have demanded a thorough investigation into the teacher's behaviour. The photoshoot reportedly took place during an educational trip.," Rajawat said in his post.

Where are we heading as a society ?



Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student's parents filed complaint with the Block… pic.twitter.com/WviIHtOP3J — Amit Singh Rajawat (@satya_AmitSingh) December 28, 2023

The identities of the teacher and student have not been revealed in the viral photos.The post attracted several reactions from social media users.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka #Social Media