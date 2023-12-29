Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

Chandigarh, December 29
A few “objectionable” photographs of a teacher with one of her students have gone viral on social media drawing criticism from users.
The "photoshoot" is said to have taken place during a study tour and the teacher is from government high school at Murugamalla, repots Deccan Herald.
The photos showed the teacher "hugging and kissing" theCclass 10 student. He also lifted her in one of the photos.
The photos were posted by Amit Singh Rajawat on X.
"Where are we heading as a society ? Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student's parents filed complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO). The parents have demanded a thorough investigation into the teacher's behaviour. The photoshoot reportedly took place during an educational trip.," Rajawat said in his post.
Where are we heading as a society ?— Amit Singh Rajawat (@satya_AmitSingh) December 28, 2023
Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student's parents filed complaint with the Block… pic.twitter.com/WviIHtOP3J
The identities of the teacher and student have not been revealed in the viral photos.The post attracted several reactions from social media users.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lalan Singh resigns as JDU chief; Nitish Kumar takes charge
Singh steps down at the closed-door meeting and proposes Kum...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86
Passes away at her house in Greater Kailash after a brief il...
24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel
Two held; financial dispute with partner
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs
Announces to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI...