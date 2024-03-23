 Kate Middleton releases 1st video after cancer diagnosis; elegantly shuts up skeptics' cynical gossip around her : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Kate Middleton releases 1st video after cancer diagnosis; elegantly shuts up skeptics' cynical gossip around her

Kate Middleton releases 1st video after cancer diagnosis; elegantly shuts up skeptics' cynical gossip around her

Kate issued an apology and said that she was 'experimenting' with editing the photograph

Kate Middleton releases 1st video after cancer diagnosis; elegantly shuts up skeptics' cynical gossip around her

Seated on a bench at Windsor, dressed in casually jeans and a nautical striped sweater, the Princess of Wales delivered her personal address.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 23

Support to Kate Middleton has started pouring in from all over the world after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Seated on a bench at Windsor, dressed in casually jeans and a nautical striped sweater, the Princess of Wales delivered her personal address. This was perhaps enough to shame and shut up skeptics and cynically rumours and gossip on the social media surrounding her.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she said in the video message, adding that it has been an "incredibly tough couple of months" for the entire family.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she added.

The Princess of Wales said that this has come as a shock to the entire family and thanked the love and support of her husband Prince Williams and all others.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK," she further said.

She also requested for time, space and privacy as she undergoes the cancer treatment and also extended her wishes for others suffering from the disease.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," the Duchess said.

She added, "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone." This comes as another shock to the British Royal Family after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. It was said that he was caught with an unspecified type of cancer that was caught while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Charles (75) has withdrawn from public duties while he is undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate issued an apology and said that she was 'experimenting' with editing the photograph.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she posted on X.

"I would hope it would put the speculation to rest," royal biographer Claudia Joseph said in an interview.

"Obviously, they would hope the speculation ends but, in reality, it's social media and people are often incredibly viral and troll people left right and centre... They speculate and, and talk absolute nonsense."

Agencies inputs

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

5
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

6
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

7
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

8
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala