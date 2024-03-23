Kate Middleton releases 1st video after cancer diagnosis; elegantly shuts up skeptics' cynical gossip around her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 23

Support to Kate Middleton has started pouring in from all over the world after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Seated on a bench at Windsor, dressed in casually jeans and a nautical striped sweater, the Princess of Wales delivered her personal address. This was perhaps enough to shame and shut up skeptics and cynically rumours and gossip on the social media surrounding her.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she said in the video message, adding that it has been an "incredibly tough couple of months" for the entire family.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she added.

The Princess of Wales said that this has come as a shock to the entire family and thanked the love and support of her husband Prince Williams and all others.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK," she further said.

She also requested for time, space and privacy as she undergoes the cancer treatment and also extended her wishes for others suffering from the disease.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," the Duchess said.

She added, "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone." This comes as another shock to the British Royal Family after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. It was said that he was caught with an unspecified type of cancer that was caught while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Charles (75) has withdrawn from public duties while he is undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate issued an apology and said that she was 'experimenting' with editing the photograph.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she posted on X.

"I would hope it would put the speculation to rest," royal biographer Claudia Joseph said in an interview.

"Obviously, they would hope the speculation ends but, in reality, it's social media and people are often incredibly viral and troll people left right and centre... They speculate and, and talk absolute nonsense."

Agencies inputs



