 Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie : The Tribune India

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

‘Police Department is busy handling real cases, kindly refrain from tagging and spamming our notifications’

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

Photo: @LucknowIPL/Twitter



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

After Lucknow Super Giants registered a big win over Punjab Kings in an IPL match at Mohali on Friday, the victorious team tried to corner their opponents off the field too.

The Lucknow side took to Twitter and posted a picture of a Punjab batter losing his wicket.

LSG tagged Punjab Police as it captioned the picture: “Hey, @PunjabPoliceInd. This is awkward...”

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring contest in Mohali.

The Punjab Police did take a note of it and paid back in same coin. In a terse reply, the police said: “Keep the encounter to the field.”

It also advised the Punjab side not to tag police in UP Police in their tweets. “Police Department is busy handling real cases, kindly refrain from tagging and spamming our notifications. Advising our team @PunjabKingsIPL to not tag UP Police in their tweets, keep the 'encounter' to the field,” the Punjab police tweet read.

