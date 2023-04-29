Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

Chandigarh, April 29
After Lucknow Super Giants registered a big win over Punjab Kings in an IPL match at Mohali on Friday, the victorious team tried to corner their opponents off the field too.
The Lucknow side took to Twitter and posted a picture of a Punjab batter losing his wicket.
Hey, @PunjabPoliceInd. This is awkward... pic.twitter.com/TldPXu3CTS— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 28, 2023
LSG tagged Punjab Police as it captioned the picture: “Hey, @PunjabPoliceInd. This is awkward...”
Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring contest in Mohali.
Police Department is busy handling real cases, kindly refrain from tagging and spamming our notifications.— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPolicelnd) April 28, 2023
Advising our team @PunjabKingsIPL to not tag UP Police in their tweets, keep the 'encounter' to the field. https://t.co/vXH6ePiHTb
The Punjab Police did take a note of it and paid back in same coin. In a terse reply, the police said: “Keep the encounter to the field.”
It also advised the Punjab side not to tag police in UP Police in their tweets. “Police Department is busy handling real cases, kindly refrain from tagging and spamming our notifications. Advising our team @PunjabKingsIPL to not tag UP Police in their tweets, keep the 'encounter' to the field,” the Punjab police tweet read.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI moves Supreme Court seeking 6 more months to complete probe; 'hope not an effort to bury scam', says Congress
Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations, includ...
Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won’t resign
Their statement came on a day many politicians, including Pr...
Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail
Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...
After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon
‘Our childhood was full of challenges… I still cannot forget...
Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'
Netizens are in awe of amazing art work