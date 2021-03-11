Kerala family drives straight into flowing canal following google maps instructions, locals rescue drowning occupants

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 13

Complaints of google map landing people at strange locations, other than desired, have persistently been brought in public domain. Many times, in an attempt to cut down travel distance, google maps make people take the remote and off road which result in some serious ramifications. Reaching far-flung corners guided by google maps could be comprehensible at times but imagine if the route taken through these maps land you straight into water canal.

Such incident has been reported from Kerala where a family of four, following the direction of google map, plunged their car into a water canal.

According to a report of The Indian Express, locals rushed to rescue a car that drifted into a canal near Kottayam in Kerala. Fortunately, all occupants were fished out of the car by locals after former screamed for help.

Later, the car was also anchored with the help of locals.

Officer at the Kottayam police station, Anoop Krishna, stated that the incident happened on the bypass for the Thiruvathukkal-Nattakom Cement Junction.