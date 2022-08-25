Kerala family all smiles during funeral of 95-year-old kin, invites social media wrath

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

The grief of losing someone close, be it a friend or a family member, is the most awful experience one could witness in life. It becomes hard for most people to carry a smile on their face for months when someone close to them dies. Contrary to the fact, a family from Kerala left netizens out-and-out perplexed after a photo went viral where all family members can be seen smiling during funeral of their kin.

The image has been posted on Twitter by a user Ambika JK, where the entire family can be seen seated around a casket decorated with flowers. As per a report, the entire family attended the funeral of their kin, a 95-year-old Christian woman, and the occasion turned out to be a get together of the family as most of them stay abroad.

New style of family photo in Kerala!! pic.twitter.com/q1GkgFmNS2 — Ambika JK (@JKAmbika) August 22, 2022

The knees-up thus resulted in smiling family picture.

Besides muddle, the picture draws netizens’ ire and many consider the act as insult to the departed soul.

Are they celebrating the death of the matriarch of the family? — D L Narayan (@DLNarayan2) August 22, 2022

This is an insult to the departed soul. 😢 — 🎾🐸🎾 Dr.Roja Federer 🎾🐸🎾 (@rojafederror) August 22, 2022

Diminished values 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — The Godfather (@EngaDaVidiyal) August 22, 2022