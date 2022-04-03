Kerala IAS officer grooves to ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ with students in a college arts festival, see viral video

Chandigarh, April 3
Social media always has something delightful to feed netizens. The viral clip of a district collector dancing with students in Kerala is testimony of the claim.
Pathanamthitta district collector Divya S Iyer enthralled everyone when she started dancing with the students of Catholicate College, who were preparing for their arts festival. In the amusing video, Iyer can be seen grooving to ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from Deepika-Ranveer starrer movie ‘Ram Leela’.
#Kerala: video of #Pathanamthitta #collector DrDivya S Iyer #IAS dancing with college students will bring a smile on your face. 2many who asked why no hesitation to perform she replied,“why am I expected to be hesitant.“ #MGUniversity youthfest— Neethu Reghukumar (@Neethureghu) April 1, 2022
Video courtesy: Vishnu Panackal pic.twitter.com/fUEhGcL1f3
Iyer came with her family to witness the college festival. She was enjoying the performance when some students asked her to join. IAS officer later said, “Since I enjoy dancing and singing very much, they did not have to persuade me much.”
The video has received much love from netizens. People lauded Iyer’s joyful spirit and praised her for joining in the fun with students.
