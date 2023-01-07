‘Khaana Mangoge Langar Denge, Thand Lagegi Kambal Denge': This Sikh man is winning hearts amid social media campaigns of Blinkit, Zomato; viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 7

Billboard style advertisements by Blinkit and Zomato have been fervidly making the rounds across social media platforms for last few days now. In an attempt to make advertising unconventional and catchy, the duo resorted to a movie dialogue “Doodh mangoge to kheer denge” and turned it into a spoof, telling people about the services they offer.

Blinkit, an instant delivery service app posted, “doodh mangoge, doodh denge” as it delivers groceries, including milk while Zomato posted, “kheer mangoge, kheer denge” as it is a food delivery app.

Amid the plethora of exaggeration and different brands coming with their spoof over the peculiar advertisement, a Sikh man participated in the streak with a placard mentioning services they offer free of cost to people who are needy. “Khaana Mangoge Langar Denge, Thand Lagegi Kambal Denge (If you ask for food we will give you langar, if you feel cold we will give you blanket),” the text on placard reads.

“Be it war struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender and creed! The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!,” the Sikh man, Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, captioned his Instagram post.

He could be seen standing on a road right in front of the now-viral Blinkit and Zomato billboards.

Since being shared, the video accumulated over 17,000 likes. Netizens feel the video aced the trend in most beautiful way. Many are hailing Sikh Community for their selfless services.

