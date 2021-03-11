Kili Paul, who lip-syncs Bollywood tracks, attacked with knife and sticks by unidentified men

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 1

Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul is an acclaimed figure in India. His Bollywood dance and lip-syncing videos had drawn attention of even PM Narendra Modi, as former received special mention in PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Kili is in news again, but this time for an assault he has been subjected to.

Kili was reportedly attacked with knife by five unidentified individuals. He was also beaten with sticks. As per Kili’s Instagram story, he was severely injured in attack and also got five stitches.

“I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches. I was beaten by sticks and clubs, but thank God, I defended myself after beating two people. They ran away but I was already injured. Pray for me,” the text of image in his story reads.

Kili Paul was recently felicitated by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

#kili paul