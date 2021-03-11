‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May11

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi posted a video on her Twitter account on Tuesday, in which a shark attacks a flying helicopter, which has been found to be factually incorrect.

India's first woman IPS officer is being dragged into a hilarious meme fest with the video going viral on social media. Twitterati is not leaving any stone unturned in taking a jibe at Kiran Bedi.

In the video shared by Kiran Bedi, it is written - "National Geographic Channel has paid 1 million dollars for this rare video. What a video."

Retd. First Female IPS & former Pondicherry Governor @thekiranbedi ma'am completely rely on What's app University without knowing the authenticity of the video!!#whatsappUniversity #ModiSupportsCriminals https://t.co/YP2ymoNNTX — Tiruppur Youth Congress 🇮🇳 (@DycTiruppur) May 11, 2022

No matter how much you accomplish academically and professionally, there remains hidden a Whatsapp aunty in each and everyone of us. https://t.co/IGdlOrz8Tl — Mujahid Pepe, Indian Fren Service (@panzer_rommel) May 11, 2022

Kiran Bedi is tribute to #NationalTechnologyDay , perfect example of how technology is more superior than degree and designations like IPS, IIT, Governor https://t.co/OrUOG4sii3 — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) May 11, 2022

Later she defended her Tweet and wrote, "The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying. But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat."