Koi mil gaya: Man goes Shah Rukh Khan way to propose girlfriend for marriage; Eiffel Tower makes it picture perfect

New Delhi, October 18

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the true embodiment of love in Bollywood. With his movies and songs, he has taught us several ways on how to make your partner feel special.

A video has been doing the rounds on Internet where a man could be seen proposing his girlfriend by dancing to Shah Rukh’s song and that too in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The girlfriend looked surprised and even grooved with him. A “Marry Me” sign was planted on the spot with rose petals and candles. Doesn’t it sound magical?

The clip, which has been shared by Sachin Tandon, on Twitter, captures the man dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 multi-starrer film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

I don't know who this gentleman is. I'm sure he means well.

But no. JUST NO. pic.twitter.com/f5uibsTZCn — Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui) October 15, 2022

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 2.3 million views. It has left netizens especially SRK’s fans elated.

Sung by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Alka Yagnik, the hit track was picturised on SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

