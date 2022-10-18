Koi mil gaya: Man goes Shah Rukh Khan way to propose girlfriend for marriage; Eiffel Tower makes it picture perfect

New Delhi, October 18
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the true embodiment of love in Bollywood. With his movies and songs, he has taught us several ways on how to make your partner feel special.
A video has been doing the rounds on Internet where a man could be seen proposing his girlfriend by dancing to Shah Rukh’s song and that too in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The girlfriend looked surprised and even grooved with him. A “Marry Me” sign was planted on the spot with rose petals and candles. Doesn’t it sound magical?
The clip, which has been shared by Sachin Tandon, on Twitter, captures the man dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 multi-starrer film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
😭😭— Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui) October 15, 2022
I don't know who this gentleman is. I'm sure he means well.
But no. JUST NO. pic.twitter.com/f5uibsTZCn
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 2.3 million views. It has left netizens especially SRK’s fans elated.
It's so cute shut up— yabibi (@galanotfunny) October 16, 2022
Made for each other— JoHuaSoHua (@JoHuaSoHua2) October 16, 2022
He has put in a lot of work ... Commendable— Bilal Naqvi (@Water_vapor) October 16, 2022
Birds of the same feather flock together. Good that they found each other.— Thouba Thockchom (@ThoubaThockchom) October 16, 2022
But def not my cup of tea.
Ughhh, cringe level 100— Red Riding Wolf (@Sayantani28) October 16, 2022
Wow— ranjan sapra (@sapra_ranjan) October 16, 2022
He got what it takes to make a marriage work I think— not your monkey (@hypotweetical) October 16, 2022
Sung by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Alka Yagnik, the hit track was picturised on SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...