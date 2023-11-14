Kuldeep Yadav’s ‘googly’ after being tagged in food delivery query

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 14

Bamboozling batters on the field with his ‘spin’ magic, India’s unorthodox left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav did not mind sending a ‘googly’ off-field as well.

Kuldeep took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to give a humorous reply to a ‘food delivery query’ put up by a social media user.

Tagging Kuldeep Yadav, a social media user — on finding the rider bringing his order was the Indian spinner’s namesake — jokingly asked ‘if he was delivering off-field too’.

kya order kia tha bhai..?? 😂😂 https://t.co/My9oGqjJwH — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 14, 2023

“bhai @imkuldeep18 aap off-pitch bhi deliver kar rahe??”, he asked.

Being quick-witted, as he is on field taking wickets at the ongoing World Cup, Kuldeep said, “kya order kia tha bhai..??

Kuldeep’s reply soon triggered a fest on the post with fans commenting in an amusing manner.

“Hatrick order ki thi bhaiiiiii kl Tak ho jayegi na”, said a social media user.

Hatrick order ki thi bhaiiiiii 🔥 kl Tak ho jayegi na 🥺🥺 — Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) November 14, 2023

Another user said, “5 wicket deliver kardo bass”, while some said “Another fifer!” and “Kane Williamson’s wicket”.

5 wicket deliver kardo bass — 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝙐 😎 𝕏 (@Zimbu12_) November 14, 2023

Kane Williamson ki wicket! — Sujal (@Sujal__21) November 14, 2023

Meanwhile, some more comments by netizens on the post:

I think he ordered "Googly" :) — Sourabh Sanyal 🇮🇳 (@sourabhsanyal) November 14, 2023

Williamson aur Mitchell ka wicket order Kia hai. Kal jaldi se deliver kardena 🙈🙈🔥 — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) November 14, 2023

Kal jo bhi NZ batsmen 20 cross kare, uski wicket 😂😂😂 — Saumya Tripathi (@SanskariSaumyat) November 14, 2023

