Kuldeep Yadav’s ‘googly’ after being tagged in food delivery query

Chandigarh, November 14
Bamboozling batters on the field with his ‘spin’ magic, India’s unorthodox left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav did not mind sending a ‘googly’ off-field as well.
Kuldeep took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to give a humorous reply to a ‘food delivery query’ put up by a social media user.
Tagging Kuldeep Yadav, a social media user — on finding the rider bringing his order was the Indian spinner’s namesake — jokingly asked ‘if he was delivering off-field too’.
kya order kia tha bhai..?? 😂😂 https://t.co/My9oGqjJwH— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 14, 2023
“bhai @imkuldeep18 aap off-pitch bhi deliver kar rahe??”, he asked.
Being quick-witted, as he is on field taking wickets at the ongoing World Cup, Kuldeep said, “kya order kia tha bhai..??
Kuldeep’s reply soon triggered a fest on the post with fans commenting in an amusing manner.
“Hatrick order ki thi bhaiiiiii kl Tak ho jayegi na”, said a social media user.
Hatrick order ki thi bhaiiiiii 🔥 kl Tak ho jayegi na 🥺🥺— Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) November 14, 2023
Another user said, “5 wicket deliver kardo bass”, while some said “Another fifer!” and “Kane Williamson’s wicket”.
5 wicket deliver kardo bass— 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝙐 😎 𝕏 (@Zimbu12_) November 14, 2023
Kane Williamson ki wicket!— Sujal (@Sujal__21) November 14, 2023
Meanwhile, some more comments by netizens on the post:
@imkuldeep18 kya order Kia tha Bhai..??@Niteshshukla51 World Cup ❤️— नितेश शुक्ला गर्गवंशम् (@Niteshshukla51) November 14, 2023
I think he ordered "Googly" :)— Sourabh Sanyal 🇮🇳 (@sourabhsanyal) November 14, 2023
Williamson aur Mitchell ka wicket order Kia hai. Kal jaldi se deliver kardena 🙈🙈🔥— Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) November 14, 2023
Kal jo bhi NZ batsmen 20 cross kare, uski wicket 😂😂😂— Saumya Tripathi (@SanskariSaumyat) November 14, 2023
