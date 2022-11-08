Lagaan 2.0: Netizens recall Aamir Khan’s iconic flick ahead of India’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 8

The high-octane clash between India and England to seal spot for T20 World Cup final is going to take place on November 10 in Adelaide Oval.

The anxiety and adrenaline rush among India fans seem to be one of a kind ahead of big game. Netizens have unearthed the clips and photos of Aamir Khan-starrer iconic movie Lagaan and are considering the game as yet another opportunity to avenge upon the Britishers. People are calling the match Lagaan 2.0. An extensive Lagaan-allied meme riot is in full swing across social media platforms.

Virat is giving off major 'Bhuvan' vibes! Should we call the semi-finale between India and England - 'Lagaan 2'? 🏏😂#INDvsENG #WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/QctmnvpGdh — Paytm Insider (@paytminsider) November 7, 2022

If India wins #INDvsZIM tomorrow then it will be #IndvsEng on November 10



Team India is ready for Nov 10th Lagaan match 🥳 pic.twitter.com/pZ9h5bbrTW — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 5, 2022

In the Aamir Khan-starrer, Indians played a cricket match against the Britishers to excuse them from paying taxes for three years.

