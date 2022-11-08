Lagaan 2.0: Netizens recall Aamir Khan’s iconic flick ahead of India’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England

Chandigarh, November 8
The high-octane clash between India and England to seal spot for T20 World Cup final is going to take place on November 10 in Adelaide Oval.
The anxiety and adrenaline rush among India fans seem to be one of a kind ahead of big game. Netizens have unearthed the clips and photos of Aamir Khan-starrer iconic movie Lagaan and are considering the game as yet another opportunity to avenge upon the Britishers. People are calling the match Lagaan 2.0. An extensive Lagaan-allied meme riot is in full swing across social media platforms.
Suryakumaryadav in lagaan mode #skyisthelimit #SuryakumarYadav #sky #INDvsZIM #Lagaan pic.twitter.com/ve8mgsGEjw— Nirav worah (@Niravworah) November 6, 2022
India to go against England in Semi Finals— Eloelo_app (@eloeloapp) November 8, 2022
England:#INDvENG #IndianCricketTeam #Lagaan #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/AulzMFqS3J
Virat is giving off major 'Bhuvan' vibes! Should we call the semi-finale between India and England - 'Lagaan 2'? 🏏😂#INDvsENG #WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/QctmnvpGdh— Paytm Insider (@paytminsider) November 7, 2022
If India wins #INDvsZIM tomorrow then it will be #IndvsEng on November 10— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 5, 2022
Team India is ready for Nov 10th Lagaan match 🥳 pic.twitter.com/pZ9h5bbrTW
This Thursday, Captain Russell will be played by @josbuttler— Dinesh Dhiman (@dinu_ism) November 7, 2022
Time to bring back #Lagaan meme templates.#T20WorldCup
#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1AwdDCqWlD
This is how the semi-final match feels like 😂#INDvsENG #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter #Lagaan pic.twitter.com/lp6yTQ8oFY— Bewakoof (@bewakoof) November 7, 2022
Suryakumar yadav playing with the field 😂 #SuryakumarYadav #sky #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #INDvsENG @BCCI @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/A7F8zxJH5k— Shiraz Rizvi (@ShirazRizvi10) November 8, 2022
Lagaan 2 😁 #INDvsENG#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/A4xg66l6yT— Neetesh Kumar (@neetesh678) November 8, 2022
In the Aamir Khan-starrer, Indians played a cricket match against the Britishers to excuse them from paying taxes for three years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...