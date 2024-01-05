 Lakshadweep remains top-searched keyword on Google for second consecutive day after PM Modi's visit : The Tribune India

PM posted several frames from his visit to Lakshadweep, including his snorkelling experience and his leisurely moments at the island beaches.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

Lakshadweep topped Google search trends for a third day on Friday after prime minister Narendra Modi visited the island and posted his experience on X.

PM posted several frames from his visit to Lakshadweep, including his snorkelling experience and his leisurely moments at the island beaches.

The interest in the Union Territory peaked on Friday, as more than 50,000 users searched for it on Google after the Prime Minister said that he is "still in awe" of the "stunning" beauty of the islands and the "incredible warmth" of its people.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The internet also went gaga to see the Prime Minister in a life jacket and trying his hand at snorkelling during his stay. The Prime Minister said that it was an "exhilarating experience".

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!" he said.

Posting a picture of himself relaxing on an armchair by the sea, the Prime Minister said, "In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians."

PM Modi also shared a picture of himself taking a morning walk at the beach. "And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss," he said.

PM Modi said that his government is focused on creating futuristic infrastructure in the Union Territory and creating better healthcare opportunities for, fast internet connection as well as protecting its "vibrant local culture".

"Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," PM Modi added.

