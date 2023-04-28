Landlord in Bengaluru rejects prospective tenant because of his less marks in Class 12, Internet puzzled

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 28

People till now were asked to furnish their identity proofs by landlords while offering their properties for rent but a bizarre incident has come to fore from Bengaluru, where a potential tenant was asked to furnish has Class 12 mark sheet. Furthermore, he was rejected to dwell in owing to his ‘less marks’ in the aforementioned test sheet.

Screenshots of the exchange between the man and a broker named Brijesh have been shared on Twitter by a user, Shubh.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

The broker, in order to finalise the agreement sought the man’s LinkedIn profile besides his Class 10 and 12 marksheets and proof of identity.

The man complied with the demand and sent all requisite documents along with a PDF of 150-200 words writeup about himself.

Much to his dismay, he was apprised that his bid to acquire the place got rejected due to his 75 per cent marks in Class 12. He was told that the landlord was expecting at least 90 per cent marks.

Ever since a Twitter post was been shared in this regard with screenshots of the chat, as many as 1.3 million people have viewed it so far. Netizens are in shock over the strange stipulation of the landlord. Many are in splits and few shared memes too.

what 😭😭😭😭 — billi (@Anushkanayakk) April 27, 2023

tf you need a cutoff for 😭😭😭 — youdon'tknowme (@Manshhiii) April 27, 2023

Mere results pe toh mujhe 1 BHK bhi nahi milna — Elon Mast (@clumsyninja0905) April 27, 2023

soon we will have entrance exam for Bangalore flats!!! — saurabh firke (@SaurabhFirke) April 27, 2023

Hahaha what how ridiculous — Comentator (@Comentatorbol) April 27, 2023

Is this for real ? Bhai ko coaching leni hai ki rent 🥲@sociologysport @Lord_Kartz @Mr_Manushukla — Dead Solid Perfect🎙️ (@Deadsolidp) April 27, 2023