‘Lappu sa Sachin’: Rant over Seema-Sachin love story gets musical makeover by Yashraj Mukhate

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 4

Seema-Sachin love tale has become an instant cult across the country over last few days. Videos in the backdrop of their saga are getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.

In the streak, a video of a woman, reported to be Sachin’s neighbour, has taken social media by storm where she could be seen rebuking Sachin through slangs like ‘Lappu’ and ‘Jhingoor’.

Since the video of woman went viral, it has been serving as a fertile ground for content and meme creators. In the bid composer Yashraj Mukhate has given a musical alteration to woman’s viral rant on Seema Haider and Sachin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Since being shared, the Instagram video has amassed over 4.4 lakh views. The video has left netizens in splits.

