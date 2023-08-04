‘Lappu sa Sachin’: Rant over Seema-Sachin love story gets musical makeover by Yashraj Mukhate

Chandigarh, August 4
Seema-Sachin love tale has become an instant cult across the country over last few days. Videos in the backdrop of their saga are getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.
In the streak, a video of a woman, reported to be Sachin’s neighbour, has taken social media by storm where she could be seen rebuking Sachin through slangs like ‘Lappu’ and ‘Jhingoor’.
Since the video of woman went viral, it has been serving as a fertile ground for content and meme creators. In the bid composer Yashraj Mukhate has given a musical alteration to woman’s viral rant on Seema Haider and Sachin.
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared, the Instagram video has amassed over 4.4 lakh views. The video has left netizens in splits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case
Rahul to get back his MP status; court says no reason has be...
Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was ...
Over 200 arrested, 102 FIRs lodged in connection with Nuh violence: Haryana minister Vij
Appeals to people to maintain peace and not to share provoca...
Supreme Court allows ASI’s scientific survey in Gyanvapi mosque complex, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order
Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete ...
Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Also imposes certain conditions on Tytler, including he will...