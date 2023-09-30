 Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge

Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge

Due in court next week, Duane Davis provided the guns used in the killing of Tupac

Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge

Tupac Shakur. Photo: Instagram/2pac



AP

Las Vegas, September 30

A man who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder on Friday in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis has long been known to investigators as one of four suspects identified early in the investigation. He isn't the accused gunman but was described as the group's ringleader by authorities on Friday at a news conference and in court.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime," said police homicide Lt Jason Johansson, "and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out”.   

Davis himself has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, 'Compton Street Legend', that he provided the gun used in the drive-by shooting.

Authorities said on Friday that Davis' own public comments revived the investigation.

Davis, now 60, was arrested early on Friday while on a walk near his home on the outskirts of Las Vegas, hours before prosecutors announced in court that a Nevada grand jury had indicted the self-described “gangster” on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. He is due in court next week.

The grand jury also voted to add a sentencing enhancement to the murder charge for gang activity that could add up to 20 additional years if he's convicted.

The first-ever arrest in the case came after Las Vegas police raided Davis' home in mid-July in the nearby city of Henderson for items they described at the time as “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur”.   

It wasn't immediately clear if Davis has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. Prosecutors said they did not know if he had a lawyer and several local attorneys said they did not know who from Las Vegas would represent him. Phone and text messages to Davis and his wife on Friday and in the months since the July 17 search weren't returned.

“For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference on Friday. “While I know there's been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, I'm here to tell you that is simply not the case."

Prosecutors said they had been in contact with the rapper's family, who were "pleased with this news”.         

On the night of September 7, 1996, Shakur was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight. They were waiting at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted.

Shakur was shot multiple times and died a week later at the age of 25.

Davis, in his memoir, said he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and had slipped a gun into the back seat, from where he said the shots were fired.

He implicated his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, saying he was one of two people in the backseat. Anderson, a known rival of Shakur, had been involved in a casino brawl with the rapper shortly before the shooting.

“Little did anyone know that this incident right here would ultimately lead to the retaliatory shooting and death of Tupac Shakur,” said Johansson, the police lieutenant.

Anderson died two years later. He denied any involvement in Shakur's death.

Emails seeking comment from two lawyers who have previously represented Knight were not immediately returned. Knight was grazed by a bullet fragment in the shooting but had only minor injuries. He is serving a 28-year prison sentence in California for an unrelated voluntary manslaughter charge.

On the night of July 17, Las Vegas police quietly surrounded the home where Davis lives with his wife, Paula Clemons. Police lapel video obtained by AP showed SWAT officers detaining a man and his wife outside the home lit up by a swirl of red and blue lights after announcing their presence on a bullhorn. The couple's faces are blurred in the videos.

Police reported collecting multiple computers, a cellphone and hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-calibre bullets, two “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Davis' memoir.

Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective who spent years investigating the Shakur killing and wrote a book about it, said he's not surprised by Davis' arrest.

“All other direct conspirators or participants are dead,” Kading said. “Keffe D is the last man standing among the individuals that conspired to kill Tupac.”         

The rapper's death came as his fourth solo album, 'All Eyez on Me', remained on the charts, with some 5 million copies sold. Nominated six times for a Grammy Award, Shakur is still largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance teams raid various places in search of Manpreet Badal

5
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

6
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

7
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

8
Trending

Air India passenger suffers serious burns after crew accidentally spills 'coffee'; airline apologises

9
Punjab

Farmers' stir in Punjab: Train movement hit, some farmers block Chandigarh-Ambala NH for 7 hours

10
World

At least 56 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington

Amidst India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

Granthi Giani Jaswinder Singh from Pine Hill Gurdwara in New...

Farmers in Amritsar continue 'Rail Roko Andolan' over MSP demands

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

Heavy security deployed to deal with the situation

Class 11 student strangled to death after dispute over transaction of Rs 30 escalated in UP’s Baghpat

Class 11 student strangled to death after dispute over transaction of Rs 30 escalated in UP’s Baghpat

Family say all 3 accused knew Hrithik and that there were no...


Cities

View All

Farmers in Amritsar continue 'Rail Roko Andolan' over MSP demands

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net